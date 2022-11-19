Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) CEO Jay Farner Purchases 26,800 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner acquired 26,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,441,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,756,138.43. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 15th, Jay Farner acquired 23,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.49 per share, for a total transaction of $200,364.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Jay Farner acquired 30,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $197,640.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Jay Farner acquired 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

On Friday, November 4th, Jay Farner acquired 31,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.32 per share, for a total transaction of $199,712.00.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Jay Farner acquired 29,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,335.00.

On Monday, October 31st, Jay Farner acquired 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,240.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Jay Farner bought 30,200 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,320.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Jay Farner bought 29,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,533.00.

On Monday, October 24th, Jay Farner bought 31,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,710.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Jay Farner bought 32,100 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.23 per share, for a total transaction of $199,983.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:RKT opened at $7.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 11.69, a quick ratio of 11.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.97 and a 12-month high of $16.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Rocket Companies

RKT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.63.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Rocket Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

