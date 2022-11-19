Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Receives $240.82 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $238.19.

ROK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $231.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $274.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total value of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.24, for a total transaction of $146,797.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $307,402.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.38, for a total transaction of $96,890.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,767,801.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 2.3 %

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 4,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $984,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $264.74 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $239.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.06. Rockwell Automation has a 52 week low of $190.08 and a 52 week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 10.71 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This is an increase from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.22%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

