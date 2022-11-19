Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Ross Stores from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.72.

ROST stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.68. Ross Stores has a 1 year low of $69.24 and a 1 year high of $116.84.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 132.1% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 434 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Ross Stores by 1,466.7% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 470 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ross Stores during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

