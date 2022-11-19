Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Increased to $121.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its price target increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $112.00 to $121.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ROST. Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $92.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ross Stores has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.72.

Shares of Ross Stores stock opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.68. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $116.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlueSpruce Investments LP bought a new position in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $345,553,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,597,230 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $596,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,931 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ross Stores by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,702,262 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $962,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619,174 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,686,990 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $437,984,000 after buying an additional 1,514,790 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the third quarter valued at approximately $118,218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

