Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $123.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Credit Suisse Group from $99.00 to $123.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Ross Stores from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Ross Stores from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ross Stores from $98.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.72.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. Ross Stores has a 12 month low of $69.24 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ross Stores will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 30.10%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% in the first quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Saturna Capital CORP grew its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 12,730 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its position in Ross Stores by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 321 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 8,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $689,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 1.4% in the third quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.