Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.13-$1.26 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.13. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Ross Stores also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.21-$4.34 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $99.00 to $121.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.72.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST opened at $107.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average of $85.68. Ross Stores has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $116.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 35.09% and a net margin of 7.74%. The company had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Ross Stores by 16.1% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,178 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 18,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,978 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 19.3% during the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

