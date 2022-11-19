Royal Bank of Canada Trims MDA (TSE:MDA) Target Price to C$12.00

MDA (TSE:MDA – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

MDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of MDA from C$15.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of MDA from C$10.00 to C$8.50 in a research report on Monday, November 14th.

MDA Trading Down 0.6 %

TSE:MDA opened at C$6.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$780.99 million and a PE ratio of 164.50. MDA has a 12 month low of C$6.20 and a 12 month high of C$13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.28.

MDA Company Profile

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers geointelligence solutions that provide satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance.

