Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) by 292.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,623 shares during the quarter. FORA Capital LLC’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $1,727,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 53.9% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 54.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI bought a new stake in Royalty Pharma in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Royalty Pharma news, major shareholder 1978 Sicaf Sif S.A. – Gg St Gg sold 1,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $87,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 22,924,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,663,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $2,192,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,746,486 shares of company stock valued at $73,284,186 over the last 90 days. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Royalty Pharma Trading Up 1.3 %

Several research firms have issued reports on RPRX. StockNews.com began coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royalty Pharma from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Royalty Pharma currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.14.

Shares of NASDAQ RPRX opened at $42.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.82. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $36.15 and a 52 week high of $44.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Royalty Pharma Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 90.48%.

About Royalty Pharma

(Get Rating)

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

