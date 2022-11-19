RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR) Trading Down 0.6%

RPAR Risk Parity ETF (NYSEARCA:RPAR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.40 and last traded at $18.45. 157,051 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 304,446 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.56.

RPAR Risk Parity ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.54.

Institutional Trading of RPAR Risk Parity ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the first quarter worth $140,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF in the third quarter worth $192,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 285,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,573,000 after purchasing an additional 97,360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of RPAR Risk Parity ETF by 6,963.4% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 854,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,208,000 after purchasing an additional 842,013 shares in the last quarter.

