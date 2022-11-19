Rpo LLC Buys 127,705 Shares of Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA)

Rpo LLC boosted its position in Alpha Star Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ALSA – Get Rating) by 119.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 235,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127,705 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC owned approximately 1.60% of Alpha Star Acquisition worth $2,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALSA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,769,000. Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $3,560,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $663,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpha Star Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $674,000. 63.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alpha Star Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ALSA remained flat at $10.17 during mid-day trading on Friday. 236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,742. Alpha Star Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.77 and a 12-month high of $10.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.01.

Alpha Star Acquisition Profile

Alpha Star Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in clean energy, internet and high technology, financial technology, health care, consumer and retail, energy and resources, manufacturing, and education sectors in Asia.

