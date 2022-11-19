Rpo LLC Buys Shares of 99,291 Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ)

Rpo LLC bought a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GACQ – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 99,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Rpo LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Global Consumer Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Consumer Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. grew its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 61,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 12,619 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Consumer Acquisition by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 433,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 58,926 shares during the period. Finally, Cohanzick Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Consumer Acquisition by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohanzick Management LLC now owns 667,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the period. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Consumer Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GACQ traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.88. 8,116 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,485. Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $11.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.19 and its 200-day moving average is $10.13.

About Global Consumer Acquisition

Global Consumer Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer products and services sectors.

