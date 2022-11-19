Rpo LLC Cuts Stock Position in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH)

Rpo LLC lessened its stake in MDH Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:MDH – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 695,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79,247 shares during the quarter. MDH Acquisition accounts for 1.7% of Rpo LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Rpo LLC’s holdings in MDH Acquisition were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $166,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $296,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $473,000. EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MDH Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $479,000. Finally, Ursa Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MDH Acquisition by 44.1% during the first quarter. Ursa Fund Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDH Acquisition stock remained flat at $9.97 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 172 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,818. MDH Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $9.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.85.

MDH Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

