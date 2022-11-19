Rpo LLC Decreases Holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC)

Rpo LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PTOC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 323,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Pine Technology Acquisition were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTOC. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $2,040,000. Condor Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pine Technology Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,545,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition by 45.2% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 594,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 184,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pine Technology Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.73% of the company’s stock.

Pine Technology Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of PTOC remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Friday. 1 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,589. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.82. Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.71 and a 52-week high of $9.95.

About Pine Technology Acquisition

Pine Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the insurance-related technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Aurora, Ohio.

