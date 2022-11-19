Rpo LLC Grows Stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE)

Rpo LLC increased its position in shares of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:MCAE – Get Rating) by 222.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,337 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,457 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC owned about 3.46% of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Taconic Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 36,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,018,000.

NASDAQ:MCAE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. 57,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,325. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.92. Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III has a 1 year low of $9.71 and a 1 year high of $10.52.

Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

