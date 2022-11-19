Rpo LLC Sells 45,702 Shares of Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX)

Rpo LLC decreased its stake in Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 122,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,702 shares during the period. Rpo LLC’s holdings in Astrea Acquisition were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 4.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 889,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 62.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 711,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,954,000 after purchasing an additional 272,496 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 155.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 678,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 412,787 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astrea Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $4,996,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Astrea Acquisition by 36.2% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 442,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,332,000 after purchasing an additional 117,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Astrea Acquisition alerts:

Astrea Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of ASAX remained flat at $9.94 during trading hours on Friday. 2,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,916. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.84. Astrea Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $8.17 and a 52-week high of $9.99.

Astrea Acquisition Company Profile

Astrea Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company focuses on the businesses in the food and beverage/hospitality, financial services, technology, consumer, real estate and transportation, telecom and media, and industrial sectors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astrea Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ASAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Astrea Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astrea Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.