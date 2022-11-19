Rpo LLC Trims Stock Position in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR)

Rpo LLC cut its holdings in Pathfinder Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:PFDR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 499,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,064 shares during the quarter. Rpo LLC owned approximately 1.23% of Pathfinder Acquisition worth $4,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pathfinder Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pathfinder Acquisition alerts:

Pathfinder Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PFDR remained flat at $9.95 during midday trading on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.87. Pathfinder Acquisition Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $9.99.

Pathfinder Acquisition Company Profile

Pathfinder Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology or technology-enabled sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathfinder Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.