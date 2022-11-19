Ryan Corbett Sells 16,500 Shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) Stock

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP – Get Rating) CFO Ryan Corbett sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.39, for a total transaction of $534,435.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 211,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,707.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MP Materials Price Performance

NYSE MP opened at $32.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.69. MP Materials Corp. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $60.19. The company has a quick ratio of 17.33, a current ratio of 18.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.49.

Get MP Materials alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MP Materials

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 1.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 59,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after buying an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 15.9% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 36.8% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 6,675 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama purchased a new stake in shares of MP Materials in the third quarter worth about $3,299,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of MP Materials by 4.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About MP Materials

MP has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $46.00 to $45.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of MP Materials from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of MP Materials to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, MP Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.39.

(Get Rating)

MP Materials Corp. owns and operates rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass Rare Earth mine located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.