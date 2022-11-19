Safe (SAFE) Market Capitalization Hits $157.76 Million

Safe (SAFE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. One Safe coin can now be purchased for $7.57 or 0.00045535 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Safe has a total market capitalization of $157.76 million and $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Safe has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.67 or 0.00118285 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.65 or 0.00232431 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00006111 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00059880 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000792 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe (CRYPTO:SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official website is www.anwang.com. The official message board for Safe is www.anwang.org. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 20,835,499.35 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 7.69628018 USD and is up 40.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Safe should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

