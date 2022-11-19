Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $225.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $260.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Cowen reduced their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Salesforce from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Salesforce presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $230.74.

Salesforce Stock Down 1.1 %

CRM stock opened at $148.04 on Tuesday. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $136.04 and a 1-year high of $306.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $152.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.12.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $144,320.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.30, for a total transaction of $327,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,950,442,666.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 986 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total value of $144,320.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,846,602. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 117,931 shares of company stock valued at $18,681,572 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 22.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 156,668 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,264,000 after acquiring an additional 28,461 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 53.8% during the first quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 12,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 4,429 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 26.7% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 1.0% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 13,793 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

