San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) to Issue $0.17 Monthly Dividend

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a dividend of 0.172 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th.

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get San Juan Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of SJT stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.56 and its 200 day moving average is $11.32. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Investors Weigh In On San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 56,762.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 252,471 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 252,027 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 366.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 35,671 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 28,017 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in San Juan Basin Royalty Trust by 117.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 13,474 shares in the last quarter.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

(Get Rating)

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the Subject Interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The Subject Interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 1,140.0 net wells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Juan Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.