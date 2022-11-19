Sapphire Tops One Day Trading Volume of $14,596.26 (SAPP)

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 18th. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $31.53 million and approximately $14,596.26 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Sapphire has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0349 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,208.32 or 0.07266491 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001957 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00034788 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00077178 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00059753 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000428 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00010492 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00023236 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001419 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com.

Sapphire Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

