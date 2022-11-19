Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock Rating Lowered by SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Satsuma Pharmaceuticals’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on STSA. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.40.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.33 and a beta of 0.42. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.59 and a 1-year high of $8.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 5,608,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.69 per share, with a total value of $3,869,731.14. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5,608,306 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,731.14. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 31.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of STSA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 219,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 17,180 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $995,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals by 613.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. The company's lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in SUMMIT Phase 3 efficacy trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

