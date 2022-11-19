Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stake Reduced by AIA Group Ltd

AIA Group Ltd cut its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,138 shares during the period. AIA Group Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 30,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,632 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schlumberger by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 187,290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $1,728,000. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Schlumberger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of SLB stock opened at $53.44 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12 month low of $27.65 and a 12 month high of $56.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $75.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.23 and a 200-day moving average of $40.98.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. Schlumberger had a net margin of 11.26% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is presently 33.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $51.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Schlumberger from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen lifted their target price on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Schlumberger from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.37.

Insider Activity at Schlumberger

In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $758,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $758,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,783,267.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 6,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $323,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,883,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,486,483 shares of company stock worth $196,061,819. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.