Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Erste Group Bank

Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €155.00 ($159.79) to €140.00 ($144.33) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €170.00 ($175.26) to €160.00 ($164.95) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from €135.00 ($139.18) to €145.00 ($149.48) and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. to €135.00 ($139.18) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $152.57.

Schneider Electric S.E. Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SBGSY opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 52-week low of $21.37 and a 52-week high of $40.45.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

