Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC decreased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $2,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $326,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 248.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.8% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,534 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 13.2% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 67,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 7,863 shares during the period. Finally, Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 770,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,395,000 after purchasing an additional 15,678 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.94 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $31.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.49.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.