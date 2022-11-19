Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Hold

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Scor from €16.00 ($16.49) to €16.50 ($17.01) in a report on Friday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Scor from €33.00 ($34.02) to €25.00 ($25.77) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. AlphaValue cut shares of Scor to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Societe Generale cut their price target on shares of Scor from €31.00 ($31.96) to €21.50 ($22.16) in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Scor from €32.00 ($32.99) to €30.00 ($30.93) in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.01.

Scor Price Performance

OTCMKTS SCRYY opened at $1.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.56 and its 200-day moving average is $1.94. Scor has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $3.73.

About Scor

Scor ( OTCMKTS:SCRYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter. Scor had a negative return on equity of 5.87% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Scor will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

SCOR SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine and energy, engineering, agricultural risks, and property catastrophes; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

