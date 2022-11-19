Scotiabank Trims Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE) Target Price to C$5.50

Dialogue Health Technologies (TSE:CARE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Scotiabank from C$8.00 to C$5.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CARE. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$11.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. CIBC dropped their target price on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Dialogue Health Technologies from C$4.50 to C$3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

Get Dialogue Health Technologies alerts:

Dialogue Health Technologies Stock Performance

CARE opened at C$3.24 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$2.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Dialogue Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of C$2.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$213.88 million and a PE ratio of 7.36.

About Dialogue Health Technologies

Dialogue Health Technologies Inc operates a digital healthcare and wellness platform in Canada Germany, and Australia. Its Integrated Health Platform is a healthcare hub that centralizes its programs in a single user-friendly application, which provide access to psychologists, psychotherapists, social workers, physicians, nurses, and health specialists.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialogue Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.