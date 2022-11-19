Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st.

Scully Royalty Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSE SRL opened at $8.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.28. Scully Royalty has a 1 year low of $7.15 and a 1 year high of $10.95.

Institutional Trading of Scully Royalty

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SRL. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Scully Royalty by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 235,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Scully Royalty in the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Scully Royalty by 52.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.96% of the company’s stock.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Royalty, Industrial, and Merchant Banking. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.

