Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,382,609 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 382,638 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 3.06% of Seagate Technology worth $455,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 2.4% in the second quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,286 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 18.5% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 840 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 5.1% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,793 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 28,271 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 26,126 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STX traded up $0.16 on Friday, reaching $54.57. 1,405,324 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,384,145. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $47.47 and a fifty-two week high of $117.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.34 and its 200-day moving average is $69.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a P/E/G ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Seagate Technology’s revenue was down 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.85%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.17.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

