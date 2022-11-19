Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,092,039.65 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Seagen Stock Up 0.2 %
SGEN opened at $131.76 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Seagen Company Profile
Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Seagen (SGEN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/14 – 11/18
- Target’s Double Bottom Might Have Just Been Confirmed
- How High Can the Fed Go? How to Trade it
- Verra Mobility Stock Has Returned Back to the Station
- Does ASML’s November Rally Have Staying Power?
Receive News & Ratings for Seagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.