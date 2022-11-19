Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $1,092,039.65 in Stock

Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) insider Jean I. Liu sold 8,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.05, for a total transaction of $1,092,039.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,229,805.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Seagen Stock Up 0.2 %

SGEN opened at $131.76 on Friday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.43 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $134.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $150.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Seagen in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Seagen by 1,053.8% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 150 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Seagen by 80.6% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Seagen in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in Seagen in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seagen Company Profile

Several brokerages have weighed in on SGEN. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Seagen from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $194.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $174.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Seagen from $170.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Seagen from $185.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.18.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

