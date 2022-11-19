Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE) Insider Buys £4,760,000 in Stock

Seeing Machines Limited (LON:SEE – Get Rating) insider Michael Brown bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 680 ($7.99) per share, for a total transaction of £4,760,000 ($5,593,419.51).

Michael Brown also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 16th, Michael Brown bought 250,000 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 660 ($7.76) per share, for a total transaction of £1,650,000 ($1,938,895.42).

On Friday, November 11th, Michael Brown sold 207,208,640 shares of Seeing Machines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 6 ($0.07), for a total value of £12,432,518.40 ($14,609,304.82).

Seeing Machines Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of Seeing Machines stock opened at GBX 6.80 ($0.08) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 3.50. Seeing Machines Limited has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 12.26 ($0.14). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.42 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 6.50. The company has a market capitalization of £282.57 million and a PE ratio of -11.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Seeing Machines Company Profile

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Seeing Machines from GBX 12 ($0.14) to GBX 10 ($0.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

(Get Rating)

Seeing Machines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides driver and occupant monitoring system technologies in Australia, North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) and Aftermarket. The company offers operator monitoring and intervention sensing technologies and services for the automotive, mining, transport, and aviation industries.

