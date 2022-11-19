SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 900 ($10.58) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,150 ($13.51) to GBX 960 ($11.28) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,388 ($16.31) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SEGRO from GBX 1,260 ($14.81) to GBX 1,040 ($12.22) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Shore Capital reiterated a hold rating on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 985 ($11.57) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,188.50 ($13.97).

Get SEGRO alerts:

SEGRO Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of SEGRO stock opened at GBX 835.60 ($9.82) on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 788.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 951.36. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 669.20 ($7.86) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,508 ($17.72). The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.49. The stock has a market cap of £10.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 246.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

SEGRO Company Profile

In other news, insider Andy Harrison acquired 22,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 892 ($10.48) per share, for a total transaction of £198,657.32 ($233,439.86).

(Get Rating)

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at £13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.