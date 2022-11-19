Sergio Mancilla Sells 638 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Rating) VP Sergio Mancilla sold 638 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $17,793.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Sergio Mancilla also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 24th, Sergio Mancilla sold 878 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.19, for a total transaction of $24,750.82.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FDP stock opened at $27.37 on Friday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.66 and a 200 day moving average of $26.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Fresh Del Monte Produce

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the third quarter valued at $345,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter valued at about $620,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 9.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,841 shares in the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

See Also

