Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shawcor (OTCMKTS:SAWLF – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on SAWLF. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded Shawcor to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities lowered Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shawcor Stock Performance

OTCMKTS SAWLF opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. Shawcor has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

About Shawcor

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

