Shawcor (TSE:SCL) Given New C$14.50 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Shawcor (TSE:SCL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

SCL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$17.50 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Tuesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut shares of Shawcor from a buy rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Shawcor from C$14.00 to C$16.75 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Shawcor currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.75.

Shawcor Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TSE:SCL opened at C$11.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$836.76 million and a PE ratio of -11.86. Shawcor has a 1 year low of C$4.24 and a 1 year high of C$12.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.27 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shawcor

About Shawcor

In other Shawcor news, Senior Officer Kevin Dominic Reizer sold 15,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.20, for a total transaction of C$130,466.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,127 shares in the company, valued at C$99,494.76.

Shawcor Ltd. operates as a material sciences company that serves the infrastructure, energy, and transportation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Composite Systems, Automotive and Industrial, and Pipeline and Pipe Services. The Composite Systems segment manufactures flexible composite and high density polyethylene pipes that are used for oil and gas gathering, water disposal, carbon dioxide injection pipelines, and other applications; fiberglass reinforced plastic underground storage tanks for the retail fuel, water and wastewater, and oil and gas markets; and tubular management services to the Western Canadian onshore oilfield market, including inventory management systems, mobile inspection, in-plant inspection and the refurbishment and rethreading of drill pipe, production tubing and casing, and tubular products.

