Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) Receives $101.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $101.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €34.00 ($35.05) to €32.00 ($32.99) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe from €135.00 ($139.18) to €104.00 ($107.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SAEYY opened at $5.20 on Friday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a 52 week low of $3.82 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.45.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

