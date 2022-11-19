Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 953.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in Shopify were worth $92,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after buying an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Shopify by 1,170.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares in the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its stake in shares of Shopify by 992.1% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 12,517,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $390,296,000 after purchasing an additional 11,371,541 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 1,055.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 12,428,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $388,099,000 after purchasing an additional 11,352,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1,099.5% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,537,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $296,418,000 after purchasing an additional 8,742,126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Down 3.0 %

Shopify stock opened at $36.59 on Friday. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $176.29. The stock has a market cap of $46.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.43 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SHOP. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Shopify from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of Shopify in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.86.

Shopify Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.