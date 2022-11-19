Shopify (TSE:SHOP) Trading Down 2.1%

Shopify Inc. (TSE:SHOP – Get Rating) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$49.29 and last traded at C$50.26. 3,153,687 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 3,572,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$51.34.

Shopify Trading Down 2.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$42.45 and its 200 day moving average price is C$163.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.94, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 6.64. The company has a market cap of C$62.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 258.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shopify

In other Shopify news, Senior Officer Harley Michael Finkelstein sold 3,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.03, for a total value of C$137,624.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,669,003.14.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

