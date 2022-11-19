Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.
H&T Group Price Performance
H&T Group stock opened at GBX 481 ($5.65) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 257 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 490 ($5.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 456.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2,531.58.
