Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for H&T Group (LON:HAT)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of H&T Group (LON:HAT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports.

H&T Group stock opened at GBX 481 ($5.65) on Tuesday. H&T Group has a one year low of GBX 257 ($3.02) and a one year high of GBX 490 ($5.76). The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 456.08 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 411.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.50, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.55. The firm has a market capitalization of £210.92 million and a P/E ratio of 2,531.58.

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawn broking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, and Other Services. It offers personal loans, as well as gold purchasing, jewelry retail, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money transfer services.

