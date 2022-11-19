Shore Capital Reiterates “Not Rated” Rating for Wincanton (LON:WIN)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their not rated rating on shares of Wincanton (LON:WIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.

Wincanton Trading Up 3.1 %

Shares of WIN stock opened at GBX 366 ($4.30) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 358.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.65. Wincanton has a 1 year low of GBX 270.50 ($3.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.50 ($5.01). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 329.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 357.08. The firm has a market capitalization of £455.83 million and a PE ratio of 963.16.

Get Wincanton alerts:

Wincanton Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 1.19%. Wincanton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.26%.

Wincanton Company Profile

Wincanton plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced and integrated supply chain solutions in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers business critical services, including storage, handling and distribution, eFulfilment, retailer, home delivery, fleet and transport management, and network optimization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wincanton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wincanton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.