Short Interest in Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF) Decreases By 8.1%

Flow Traders (OTCMKTS:FLTDF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 92,900 shares, a drop of 8.1% from the October 15th total of 101,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 309.7 days.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Flow Traders from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Shares of FLTDF stock opened at $23.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.45 and a 200 day moving average of $24.39. Flow Traders has a twelve month low of $18.05 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Flow Traders N.V. operates as a financial technology-enabled liquidity provider in financial products in Europe, the Americas, and Asia. It provides liquidity that allows investors to continue to buy or sell exchange traded products or other financial instruments. The company offers liquidity through on screen, which is conducted on stock exchanges; and off exchange through request for quote platforms.

