SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 11,357 Shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Get Rating) by 309.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,357 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 6,714.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 1,194.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICVT traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $71.02. 122,515 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average is $70.43 and its 200-day moving average is $71.71. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

