SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys 5,717 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,556 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,717 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $5,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTEB. Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 158.8% during the 1st quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $350,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTEB stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,070,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,824,651. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.36 and a 200-day moving average of $49.52. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.38 and a 52 week high of $55.07.

