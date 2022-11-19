SigFig Wealth Management LLC Cuts Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 25.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,491 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $2,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 40.2% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $250.43. The company had a trading volume of 903,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,522,410. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $217.39 and a 1 year high of $289.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $235.60 and a 200 day moving average of $239.86.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

