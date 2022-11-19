SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,254 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBB. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Lindenwold Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Lindenwold Advisors now owns 19,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 463.3% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 51.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 17,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MBS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MBB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,838,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,278,797. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64. iShares MBS ETF has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $107.88.

iShares MBS ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were given a $0.196 dividend. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Featured Stories

