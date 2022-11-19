SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $10.87 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,823 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up about 0.6% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 56.8% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 266.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.08. 3,364,644 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,190,909. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.13. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $74.03 and a 52-week high of $81.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

