SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $101.01 Million Stock Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,637,323 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 175,065 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $101,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brio Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,546,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,447,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,833,000 after acquiring an additional 653,918 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,786,000. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,792,000.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $28.61. 431,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 803,981. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.95. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $24.21 and a 52 week high of $35.63.

