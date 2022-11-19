SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $20.76 Million Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,668 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.1% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,694,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,527,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,703 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,499,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,855,945,000 after purchasing an additional 394,911 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IVV traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $397.78. 2,504,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,425,000. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $349.53 and a 12-month high of $482.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $393.64.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

