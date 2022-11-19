SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $689,000 Position in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHML – Get Rating) by 33.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,347 shares during the quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.09% of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF worth $689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $97,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $201,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $222,000.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of JHML stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, reaching $50.87. 69,916 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,593. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.69. John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF has a one year low of $44.55 and a one year high of $59.93.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Large Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.