SigFig Wealth Management LLC Invests $238,000 in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after buying an additional 4,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $23.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,347. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.95. John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $20.97 and a twelve month high of $30.08.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.